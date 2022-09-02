Thunder Have Options if NBA Continues Rivalry Week in Coming Years

The NBA is embracing rivalries.

In Wednesday’s schedule announcement, the NBA also announced the first official rivalry week for the league. The week will feature historic rivalries like the Lakers and Clippers. It will also feature player rivalries like Devin Booker and Luka Doncic in a Matchup up of last years heated playoff series of the Suns and Mavericks.

Oklahoma City didn’t get tabbed with an official rivalry week game this season, but if the NBA continues this idea into the future there’s multiple options for the Thunder to fit into the schedule.

