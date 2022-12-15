Thunder Guard Jalen Williams Lands at No. 7 is the Latest NBA Rookie Ladder

Thunder guard Jalen Williams continues to rise above expectations.

The twelfth pick in the 2022 NBA draft, Williams wasn’t expected to shoulder much of the load in year one. Now a good chunk of games into the season, he’s done all that and more for a growing Oklahoma City squad.

Williams has looked extremely advanced for his age and experience level. And has undoubtedly been one of the better rookies this season. So much so that he’s landed at No. 7 on the NBA’s most recent Rookie rankings.

