Thunder Guard Jalen Williams Lands at No. 7 is the Latest NBA Rookie Ladder

Thunder guard Jalen Williams continues to rise above expectations.

The twelfth pick in the 2022 NBA draft, Williams wasn’t expected to shoulder much of the load in year one. Now a good chunk of games into the season, he’s done all that and more for a growing Oklahoma City squad.

Williams has looked extremely advanced for his age and experience level. And has undoubtedly been one of the better rookies this season. So much so that he’s landed at No. 7 on the NBA’s most recent Rookie rankings.

Williams has dropped one spot over the last week, despite averaging 11.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. The only player to jump him, however, was Atlanta’s AJ Griffin, who had one of the more impressive buzzer-beaters in recent memory.

On the season, Williams is averaging 10.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. After playing a drive-and-slash type role for the better part of the beginning of the season, Williams is beginning to take on more of a Creator role alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and co.

If Williams continues his current pace, the sky’s the limit for the 21-year-old rookie.

Orlando’s Paolo Banchero leads the way in the Rookie ladder, followed by Indiana’s Bennedict Mathurin and Houston’s Jabari Smith Jr.

Other notables include Sacramento forward Keegan Murray at No. 4, Utah center Walker Kessler at No. 8 and Indiana guard Andrew Nembhard at No. 9.

