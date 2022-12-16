Thunder Gameday: Yet Another Matchup Against the Timberwolves

The Oklahoma City Thunder have only played 28 games this season, but will match up with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the fourth and final time tonight. To this point in the season, Minnesota has the 2-1 season series lead, but Oklahoma City could even it up tonight.

When these teams match up, two of the top young guards in the entire NBA will face off. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Anthony Edwards should put on a show.

