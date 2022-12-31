Thunder Gameday: Yearly New Year’s Eve Tradition Continues as OKC Hosts Sixers

Tonight marks the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 15th consecutive New Year’s Eve game. Since the Inception of the team in OKC, it’s been a staple of the annual rotation of events.

This time around, they’ll host the Philadelphia 76ers, who are one of the best teams in the NBA.

This will be a tough contest for the young Thunder, who are missing several key players. Can Oklahoma City end the season with a win?

