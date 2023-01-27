Thunder Gameday: Two Elite Second Year Talents Clash

The Cleveland Cavaliers are having a Spectacular season and look good enough to make a deep push in the postseason. One of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, they’ll have a tough test tonight in Oklahoma City against the Thunder.

While they’ve cooled off a bit more recently, the Thunder have been one of the top teams in the NBA this month. Can they continue their momentum tonight, or will the Cavs prove to be too much to handle?

