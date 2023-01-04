Thunder Gameday: Taking on the No. 1 Overall Pick in Orlando

The Oklahoma City Thunder are in Orlando Tonight to take on the Rebuilding Magic. Orlando has lost three-straight, but will have a good chance to win tonight at home.

The Thunder will be on the second night of a back-to-back following a Matchup with the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. On the flip side, the Magic will be played on the first night of one.

If Oklahoma City’s momentum from last night can carry over, the offense could be explosive.

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 1.5-point underdogs to the Magic, and the total over/under is 229 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

Oklahoma City was without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander last night with a non-COVID illness, meaning his status for Tonight is in question. If he’s not able to play, this Thunder offense could look different.

The Magic will roll out the top overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft as Paolo Banchero looks to lead them to a win. He’s been the best rookie in the league this season, scoring from all over the floor.

From there, Bol Bol is having a breakout season and could have success as well against the undersized Thunder. They’re without three of their frontcourt pieces and have struggled of late because of that.

While both teams have similar records, it’s been an up-and-down season on both sides. The Thunder and Magic have bright futures, but they’re still a year or two away from being truly competitive.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (16-21) vs. Orlando Magic (13-24)

WHEN:

Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Amway Center – Orlando, FL

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Following this contest, the Thunder will head home to take on the Washington Wizards on Friday. Meanwhile, the Magic will stay at home to host the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.