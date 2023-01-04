Thunder Gameday: Taking on the No. 1 Overall Pick in Orlando

The Oklahoma City Thunder are in Orlando Tonight to take on the Rebuilding Magic. Orlando has lost three-straight, but will have a good chance to win tonight at home.

The Thunder will be on the second night of a back-to-back following a Matchup with the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. On the flip side, the Magic will be played on the first night of one.

If Oklahoma City’s momentum from last night can carry over, the offense could be explosive.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button