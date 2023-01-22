Thunder Gameday: Taking on the Best Team in the West

The Denver Nuggets have the top record in the Western Conference and are riding a nine-game winning streak. With that in mind, the Oklahoma City Thunder are in town and have been one of the NBA’s best teams in the month of January.

We’ll get the chance to see two of the league’s biggest stars match up tonight as Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander take the floor.

Despite being an underdog on the road in this one, don’t be surprised if the Thunder push Denver to its limits.

