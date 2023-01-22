Thunder Gameday: Taking on the Best Team in the West

The Denver Nuggets have the top record in the Western Conference and are riding a nine-game winning streak. With that in mind, the Oklahoma City Thunder are in town and have been one of the NBA’s best teams in the month of January.

We’ll get the chance to see two of the league’s biggest stars match up tonight as Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander take the floor.

Despite being an underdog on the road in this one, don’t be surprised if the Thunder push Denver to its limits.

ODDS:

KEYS TO THE GAME:

Any time you go up against the Nuggets, the primary concern is slowing down Jokic. Not only can he score more than anyone on the floor on a given night, but he’s also a Monster on the glass and an elite facilitator. This is why he’s always on triple-double watch.

Against an undersized Thunder frontcourt, it will take a team effort to even attempt to limit his productivity.

While the defense will be key for Oklahoma City, so will scoring at a high level. Gilgeous-Alexander will likely get to his spots and score the 30 points he averages, but it’ll take Josh Giddey, Lu Dort and Jalen Williams to be the Offensive Sparks they’ve proven to be of late.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (22-24) vs. Denver Nuggets (33-13)

WHEN:

Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Ball Arena – Denver, CO

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Following this contest, the Thunder will head back home to host the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Nuggets will travel to New Orleans to take on the Pelicans.

