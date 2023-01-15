Thunder Gameday: Surging into Brooklyn on Sunday

To cap off a tough road trip, the Oklahoma City Thunder will be in Brooklyn today to take on the Nets.

The Thunder’s elite offense has carried them to within striking distance of the play-in picture, winning four of their last five games. Meanwhile the Nets have been great of late as well, pulling off eight victories in their last ten contests.

Brooklyn is second in the Eastern Conference, but with the way Oklahoma City is playing this should be a competitive game.

Alonzo Adams/USA TODAY Sports

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 5-point underdogs to the Nets, and the total over/under is 228.5 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

The Nets are still without Kevin Durant, but they’ve been just fine without him of late. Even with the current roster, Brooklyn has a potent offense and can knock down triples at a high rate. In fact, the Nets are second in the NBA with a 39.2% clip from deep on the season.

If the Thunder are going to have success, ensuring Brooklyn doesn’t get easy looks from the Perimeter will be key. Their defense has been up and down this season, but overall has been good.

For Oklahoma City, the dynamic young trio of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and Jalen Williams has led the way over the past few weeks. With each having the ability to score and facilitate, the offense has been great.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (20-23) vs. Brooklyn Nets (27-14)

WHEN:

Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 at 5:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Following this contest, the Thunder will head back home to host the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Nets will travel to San Antonio to take on the Spurs on Tuesday.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.