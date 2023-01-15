Thunder Gameday: Surging into Brooklyn on Sunday

To cap off a tough road trip, the Oklahoma City Thunder will be in Brooklyn today to take on the Nets.

The Thunder’s elite offense has carried them to within striking distance of the play-in picture, winning four of their last five games. Meanwhile the Nets have been great of late as well, pulling off eight victories in their last ten contests.

Brooklyn is second in the Eastern Conference, but with the way Oklahoma City is playing this should be a competitive game.

