Thunder Gameday: Seeking Second-Straight Win Over Trail Blazers

For the second time in three days, the Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Portland Trail Blazers at Paycom Center.

Monday’s contest between these teams was as good as it gets. Damian Lillard became Portland’s all-time leading scorer, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished the night with a game-winning jumper.

Which team will make the proper adjustments tonight to ensure a win?

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 4-point underdogs to the Trail Blazers, and the total over/under is 234.5 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

Again, Gilgeous-Alexander has proven to be one of the most Lethal scorers in the NBA this season. He finished Monday’s contest with 35 points, meaning the Blazers will look to put an emphasis on slowing him down tonight.

On the flip side, Lillard and Anfernee Simons are both capable of scoring 30 points each on any given night, so the Perimeter defense will once again be key for Oklahoma City.

Jusuf Nurkic was a late scratch for Portland on Monday, which was a huge blow. He’s got great size and would’ve had the ability to bully the undersized Thunder in the paint. His status Entering this game will be Pivotal in many ways.

Regardless, this game could once again come down to the wire as dynamic backcourts collide.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (13-18) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (17-14)

WHEN:

Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Paycom Center – Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Following this contest, the Thunder will stay at home to host the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. Meanwhile, the Blazers will head to Denver to take on the Nuggets.

