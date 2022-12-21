Thunder Gameday: Seeking Second-Straight Win Over Trail Blazers

For the second time in three days, the Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Portland Trail Blazers at Paycom Center.

Monday’s contest between these teams was as good as it gets. Damian Lillard became Portland’s all-time leading scorer, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished the night with a game-winning jumper.

Which team will make the proper adjustments tonight to ensure a win?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 4-point underdogs to the Trail Blazers, and the total over/under is 234.5 points.

