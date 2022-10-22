Thunder Exercises Options are Giddey, Mann and Pokuševski

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 15, 2022 – The Oklahoma City Thunder exercised its third-year contract options on guards Josh Giddey and Tre Mann and its fourth-year contract option on forward Aleksej Pokuševski, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

Giddey earned All-Rookie Second Team honors last season after appearing in 54 games (all starts) and recording averages of 12.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists (first on team) in 31.5 minutes per game. The Australian native was one of only eight players to record those averages during the 2021-22 season. Giddey became the ninth player since 2000 to earn the first four Rookie of the Month honors and is the 13th player all-time to accomplish the feat since the award’s Inception in the 1981-82 season.

Mann appeared in 60 games (26 starts) this past year and averaged 10.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 22.8 minutes per game. Among official Rookie league leaders, they ranked eighth in three-point field goal percentage (.360), ninth in free throw percentage (.793) and 10th in points. The Florida product posted the third-best scoring average by a Thunder rookie with at least 20 games played in Oklahoma City history.