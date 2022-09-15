Thunder, Devon Energy to Dedicate Basketball Court at Scissortail Park

New court is 30th Thunder community court in Oklahoma; Dedication slated for Friday, Sept. 23

Oklahoma City, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 – The Oklahoma City Thunder, in partnership with Devon Energy, will dedicate a new community court in lower Scissortail Park, Friday, Sept. 23, at 2:30 p.m

This particular court marks a special milestone in Thunder history. It is the Thunder’s 30th community court in Oklahoma, the fourth court with Devon, and will open just prior to the team’s 15th season.

The Thunder has had a courtside seat in watching the emergence of 70-acre Scissortail Park as yet another Pivotal moment in the Transformation of Oklahoma City.

“We are thrilled to partner with Devon Energy to dedicate another community court at such a Meaningful location as Scissortail Park,” said Christine Berney, Thunder vice president of Community Engagement. “From the original MAPS projects to a globally recognized NBA franchise, and now a world-class park with engaging experiences, Oklahoma City continues to impress longtime residents and draw visitors from around the world. As we’ve witnessed the development of this amazing community space right next to the House of Thunder at Paycom Center, it was a natural fit for us to make this the home of our 30th community court.”

The double court boasts a unique Thunder design to celebrate the Thunder’s commitment to the community. The Dedication is open to the public and will reflect a Thunder game night experience with appearances by Rumble the Bison, the Thunder Girls, the O’City Crew dance team and Thunder Drummers. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will also include children from area schools and representatives from the Thunder, Devon Energy, Scissortail Park and the City of Oklahoma City.

“We’ve closely watched the development of Scissortail Park from Devon’s Headquarters and look forward to seeing it come to life,” said Christina Rehkop, Devon’s director of Community Relations. “We know this Thunder court will help build community in Oklahoma City, ensuring it’s a vibrant place to live, work and play.”

Following the dedication, Thunder Youth Basketball coaches will host various stations for basketball skills on the new court with the kids in attendance. Kids can also select a book of their choice from the Rolling Thunder Book Bus.