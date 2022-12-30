Thunder Bay Arts seeking Ice Fest sculpture sponsors | News, Sports, Jobs

ALPENA — Thunder Bay Arts is pleased to announce Ice Fest 2023, to take place on Saturday, Feb. 11.

This second annual event will be even bigger than last year’s Ice Fest, with more activities and ice sculptures planned.

TBA is currently seeking sponsors for the ice sculptures, which will again be made by Ice Creations of Napoleon, Ohio.

Applications for individual ice sculptures are now being accepted by TBA from local businesses, community organizations, and individual sponsors through Jan. 13.

Thirty-six ice sculptures were stationed in Alpena last year, and this year, TBA is hoping to have 60 of them throughout town.

See details and an application at ThunderBayArts.org or call 989-356-6678 for more details.

Ice Fest is Sponsored by Thunder Bay Arts Council, along with generous financial contributions from a First Congregational United Church of Christ Comstock Grant, and additional financial support from Alpena Alcona Area Credit Union and Nicolet National Bank. Event sponsorship helps make this event at Mich-e-ke-wis Park and Downtown Alpena free and open to the public for a day of family fun at the heart of winter.

Ice Fest 2023 promises to be a great family fun day with ice and sculptures, fire and a variety of activities for kids, adults and the family. Like last year, the event will begin at Mich-e-ke-wis Park with ice sculptures on display, a huge bonfire by the Alpena Fire Department, demonstrations, food and fun, and ice and snow related activities.

In conjunction, the Alpena Downtown Development Authority is hosting Fire and Ice activities throughout downtown. At least 30 ice sculptures will be on display throughout downtown, plus fire bowls to warm up by, music, expanded store hours and specialty drinks and food at participating restaurants throughout the day and into the evening.

Additional support for TBA programming and this event is provided by the City of Alpena, Alpena Downtown Development Authority, City of Alpena Fire Department, Alpena Farmers’ Market, Community Foundation for Northeast Michigan, Alpena Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, SOME CPAs, Michigan Arts and Culture Council/National Endowment for the Arts, and Besser Foundation provide additional support for this event and TBA programming throughout the year.