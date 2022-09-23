Thunder Announces Coaching Staff Updates

Kameron Woods named Head Coach of the Oklahoma City Blue

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 23, 2022 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has named Chip Engelland and Grant Gibbs assistant coaches, the team announced today. Engelland and Gibbs join current Thunder assistants Dave Bliss, Mike Wilks and David Akinyooye, as well as Assistant Coach/Player Development Eric Maynor and Assistant Coach/Program Development Connor Johnson, on Head Coach Mark Daigneault’s staff. Additionally, Kameron Woods has been named head coach of the Oklahoma City Blue.

Engelland joins the Thunder with 23 years of NBA coaching experience. He spent the last 17 seasons with the Spurs as an Assistant coach, where he won two NBA Championships (2007, 2014). The California native began his coaching career as a shooting analyst for the Detroit Pistons before transitioning to work for the Nuggets for two seasons as director of player development. A graduate of Duke University, Engelland played four seasons for the Blue Devils, becoming team captain in his senior year. He also enjoyed a nine-year professional playing career in the Philippines, Canada and the CBA.

Gibbs joins the Thunder bench after serving as head coach of the Blue for the past three seasons. He becomes the third Blue head Coach to join the Thunder coaching staff. During the 2021-22 season, Gibbs helped lead the Blue to the Championship Game in the first year of the G League Showcase Championship Cup. He joined the Thunder organization originally as a Blue Assistant Coach in 2017 after a three-year international playing career that included stints in the Netherlands and Germany. Gibbs enjoyed a successful collegiate playing career at Gonzaga and later at Creighton where he served as team captain.