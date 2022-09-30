Thunder Announces Broadcast Information for 2022-23 Season

Bally Sports+ subscription streaming service added as new option to watch Thunder games

OKLAHOMA CITY, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 – Bally Sports Oklahoma will broadcast 81 of the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 82 regular-season games during the 2022-23 season. The Nov. 1 home game vs. the Orlando Magic is scheduled to air exclusively on TNT.

Chris Fisher, Michael Cage, Nick Gallo, and Paris Lawson return for the 15th season of Thunder Basketball, along with John Rhadigan and Nancy Lieberman from Bally Sports Oklahoma, co-hosts of Thunder Live.

Beginning this season, there is a new way to stream and watch Thunder TV broadcasts called Bally Sports+. The subscription streaming service is available through the Bally Sports app and website. Viewers have the option to watch Bally Sports+ content on web, mobile and tablet (iOS, Android), tvOS, Roku, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV. In addition to live broadcasts, game replays will be available for 72 hours following each game.

Other ways to watch Thunder games include:

Cable Outlets within the Thunder’s 5-state region. That includes COX OKC (channel 37) and COX Tulsa (channel 27). For all others, check the program guide.

DirecTV Satellite (channel 675)

DirecTV Stream (Choice Package and above)

Thunder broadcasts on Bally Sports Oklahoma beginning Oct. 13 with a preseason game in San Antonio. The first regular-season broadcast is the season opener at Minnesota Oct. 19. The other five preseason games, beginning Oct. 3, will be streamed live via the Thunder Mobile App and okcthunder.com.

Bally Sports Oklahoma will also again host Thunder Insider, which provides an in-depth look at Thunder Basketball. New episodes of Thunder Insider debut every two weeks during the season.

The Sports Animal (98.1 FM, 640 AM in Oklahoma City) Returns as the Flagship station of the Thunder Radio Network. Matt Pinto will begin his 15th season as the radio voice of the Thunder. All preseason and regular-season games will be carried live on the Thunder Radio Network.

In addition to the Sports Animal in Oklahoma City, the Thunder Radio Network includes:

KVSO (107.5 FM, 1240 AM) Sports Animal Ardmore

KKBI (106.1 FM) Broken Bow/Idabel

KPGM (1500 AM, 99.1 FM) Pawhuska/Bartlesville

KADS (1240 AM) Sports Animal Elk City

KKRX (1380 AM) The Ticket, Lawton

KMCO (101.3 FM) McAlester

WKY (930 AM) Oklahoma City. Home games in Spanish

KYAL (97.1 FM, 1550 AM) Sports Animal Tulsa/Sapulpa/Muskogee

KITO, KGND (96.1 FM, 1470 AM) Sports Animal Vinita

KSIW (1450 AM) Sports Animal Woodward