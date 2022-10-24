Thumbpickers Convention welcomes top Musicians to Iredell Arts Council

Donna Swicegood



Clay Lunsford has a message about the upcoming North Carolina Thumbpickers Convention.

“If you’re looking for good music, you won’t be disappointed,” Lunsford, who served as president of the group, said. “We will have world class performers.”

Lunsford’s group, called Clay Lunsford and Friends, along with Wayne Henderson and Friends, Presley Barker and the great Redd Volkaert are on the schedule for the two-day event.

Thumbpicking is a style of guitar playing made famous by Chet Atkins, among many others, and it’s a style Lunsford learned as a child. Lunsford is self-taught, learning from family members and others who practiced the thumbpicking style.

The Thumbpickers Convention, which has bounced between a spring and fall schedule for more than 20 years, will be held Nov. 11-12 at a new venue — the Iredell Arts Council, 203 S. Meeting St.

Lunsford said the council, which seats between 50 to 75 people, will offer a small, intimate setting and will allow for more one-on-one interaction for the workshops that will take place from noon to 5 pm Nov. 12.

The convention will open at 5 pm Nov. 11, and there will be a meet-and-greet with the Musicians at 6 pm Lunsford and his band, which includes his nephew, Scott Lunsford, will perform at 7 pm Barker, a senior at East Wilkes High School, has, like Lunsford , been playing since he was a child and was a contestant on “American Idol.”

It is Nov. 12, the convention will kick off with an open-mic event from noon to 5 as well as the workshops with the various musicians during that time frame. There will be a break at 5 pm to allow people to visit the downtown restaurants if they wish, Lunsford said.

At 7 pm Wayne Henderson and Friends will perform followed by Volkaert.

Henderson is a native of Grayson County, Virginia, and has been playing and building guitars since he was a child. He has appeared around the world, including at the White House and Carnegie Hall and for the queen of England when she attended the Jamestown 400th anniversary celebration.

“They will put on a great show,” Lunsford said.

Volkaert is from Canada and moved to Nashville in the 1990s, and is regarded as one of the greatest guitarists of the modern era. He was the go-to guitar player for Merle Haggard and has played with some of the biggest names in country music, including Johnny Paycheck and George Jones.

“He’s a top player in my book,” Lunsford said.

During the open mic on Saturday, Lunsford said, anyone who wants to play on stage can do so.

Iredell County was the go-to spot for the first Thumbpickers Convention in 1999, and that was a logical choice since Lunsford, a Union Grove native, was president of the group. And with Iredell’s rich history in bluegrass and old time music, there’s no shortage of musicians who learned the thumbpicking style.

The Union Grove Fiddler’s Convention began in 1924 as a way to raise money for the Union Grove School. And its reach is still being felt, as Musicians like Lunsford and those who will be attending the convention are keeping the traditions alive.

“We’re in our 23rd year and still going strong,” Lunsford said of the Thumbpickers Convention.

Tickets for the convention are $10 at the door.

“There are no reserved seats so you need to get here early and hear some great music,” he said.

For information, call Lunsford at 704-880-3698 or the Arts Council at 704-873-6100.