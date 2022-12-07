Thumb Sportswriters Association names 2022 All-Thumb volleyball teams

Recently, the Thumb Sportswriters Association held their fall volleyball meeting in Caro to select their All-Thumb teams. This week, the association has announced its All-Thumb volleyball honors for the 2022 fall season. The association consists of 12 different media outlets in Michigan’s Thumb, including the Tribune. Seven members were present at the meeting, including the Tribune.

Only regular season accomplishments were considered when selecting the All-Thumb Team.

Here are the selections: Team of the Year North Branch unanimously won the distinction, with all seven first-place votes. They were followed by Cass City, Marlette and Bad Axe. Previous winners: 2006-07: North Branch 2007: North Branch 2008: North Branch 2009: North Branch 2010: North Branch 2011: USA 2012: North Branch 2013: North Branch 2014: North Branch 2015: North Branch 2016: North Branch 2017: North Branch 2018: North Branch 2019: USA 2020: North Branch 2021: North Branch Coach of the Year Coach of the year honors went to Cass City’s Amy Cuthrell, with 25 points and four first-place votes. She was followed by Marlette’s Brandi Bishop, with 21 points and one first-place vote, North Huron’s Natasha Leppek with seven points and one first-place vote, Bad Axe’s Christine Kaczuk with five points and one first-place vote, and North Branch’s Jim Fish with three points. Previous winners: 2006-07: Jim Fish, North Branch 2007: Andy Gusa, Ubly 2008: Jim Fish, North Branch 2009: Carl Krumenacker, Deckerville 2010: David Watts, Caseville 2011: Andy Gusa, Ubly 2012: Andy Gusa, Ubly 2013: Jenna Lange, Brown City 2014: Jenna Welke, Brown City 2015: Teresa Rose, USA 2016: Jenna Welke, Brown City 2017: Teresa Rose, USA 2018: Michelle Bouck, Millington 2019: Teresa Rose, USA 2020: Jim Fish, North Branch 2021: Angie Compton, Reese Player of the Year Player of the year honors went to North Branch’s Hailey Green, with 27 points and four first-place votes. She was followed by North Branch’s Adrienne Greschaw with 21 points and three first-place votes, Cass City’s Kacee Gray with 12 points, and Cass City’s Shelby Ignash with three points. Previous winners: 2006-07: Sam Fish, North Branch 2007: Jenna Lange, Marlette 2008: Olivia Kohler, North Branch 2009: Jordan Fish, North Branch 2010: Jordan Fish, North Branch 2011: Taylor Regan, Croswell-Lexington 2012: Micaela Deshetsky, North Branch 2013: Laura Wilson, North Branch 2014: Erica Treiber, USA 2015: Madison Miner, North Branch 2016: Madison Miner, North Branch 2017: Allyson Severance, North Branch 2018: Allyson Severance, North Branch 2019: Grace Williamson, USA 2020: Grace Williamson, USA; Breann June, North Branch 2021: Alana Deshetsky, North Branch All-Thumb First Team Hailey Green, North Branch Adrienne Greschaw, North Branch Kacee Gray, Cass City Shelby Ignash, Cass City Saylar Cuthrell, Cass City Kylee Stribling, Croswell-Lexington All-Thumb Second Team Natasha Bickel, North Branch Alana Deshetsky, North Branch Hanna Rapson, Bad Axe Gabby Martinez, Marlette Sarah Howard, Bad Axe Hollie Hartwell, Marlette All-Thumb Honorable Mentions Carly Guza, Ubly Clara Gyomory, North Branch Kaela Chingwa, North Branch Jerzie VanOchten, Reese Tori Hurren, Harbor Beach Rachel Vogel, Deckerville Olivia Stone, Sandusky Abby Walker, Kingston Carlee Scoviac, North Huron Layla Blythe-Davis, Carsonville-Port Sanilac Shelby Bowers, Owendale-Gagetown Elara Rankin, Croswell-Lexington Isabella Edwards, Croswell-Lexington Claire Murray, Millington Jenna Gremel, USA Ava Barnes, Brown City Ciatliyn Keys, Marlette Katherine Himmel, Bad Axe Addison Hagen, Ubly Grace Knoblock, North Huron