Thumb Sportswriters Association names 2022 All-Thumb volleyball teams

Recently, the Thumb Sportswriters Association held their fall volleyball meeting in Caro to select their All-Thumb teams. This week, the association has announced its All-Thumb volleyball honors for the 2022 fall season. The association consists of 12 different media outlets in Michigan’s Thumb, including the Tribune. Seven members were present at the meeting, including the Tribune.

Only regular season accomplishments were considered when selecting the All-Thumb Team.

Here are the selections:

Team of the Year

North Branch unanimously won the distinction, with all seven first-place votes. They were followed by Cass City, Marlette and Bad Axe.

Previous winners:

2006-07: North Branch

2007: North Branch

2008: North Branch

2009: North Branch

2010: North Branch

2011: USA

2012: North Branch

2013: North Branch

2014: North Branch

2015: North Branch

2016: North Branch

2017: North Branch

2018: North Branch

2019: USA

2020: North Branch

2021: North Branch

Coach of the Year

Coach of the year honors went to Cass City’s Amy Cuthrell, with 25 points and four first-place votes. She was followed by Marlette’s Brandi Bishop, with 21 points and one first-place vote, North Huron’s Natasha Leppek with seven points and one first-place vote, Bad Axe’s Christine Kaczuk with five points and one first-place vote, and North Branch’s Jim Fish with three points.

Previous winners:

2006-07: Jim Fish, North Branch

2007: Andy Gusa, Ubly

2008: Jim Fish, North Branch

2009: Carl Krumenacker, Deckerville

2010: David Watts, Caseville

2011: Andy Gusa, Ubly

2012: Andy Gusa, Ubly

2013: Jenna Lange, Brown City

2014: Jenna Welke, Brown City

2015: Teresa Rose, USA

2016: Jenna Welke, Brown City

2017: Teresa Rose, USA

2018: Michelle Bouck, Millington

2019: Teresa Rose, USA

2020: Jim Fish, North Branch

2021: Angie Compton, Reese

Player of the Year

Player of the year honors went to North Branch’s Hailey Green, with 27 points and four first-place votes. She was followed by North Branch’s Adrienne Greschaw with 21 points and three first-place votes, Cass City’s Kacee Gray with 12 points, and Cass City’s Shelby Ignash with three points.

Previous winners:

2006-07: Sam Fish, North Branch

2007: Jenna Lange, Marlette

2008: Olivia Kohler, North Branch

2009: Jordan Fish, North Branch

2010: Jordan Fish, North Branch

2011: Taylor Regan, Croswell-Lexington

2012: Micaela Deshetsky, North Branch

2013: Laura Wilson, North Branch

2014: Erica Treiber, USA

2015: Madison Miner, North Branch

2016: Madison Miner, North Branch

2017: Allyson Severance, North Branch

2018: Allyson Severance, North Branch

2019: Grace Williamson, USA

2020: Grace Williamson, USA; Breann June, North Branch

2021: Alana Deshetsky, North Branch

All-Thumb First Team

Hailey Green, North Branch

Adrienne Greschaw, North Branch

Kacee Gray, Cass City

Shelby Ignash, Cass City

Saylar Cuthrell, Cass City

Kylee Stribling, Croswell-Lexington

All-Thumb Second Team

Natasha Bickel, North Branch

Alana Deshetsky, North Branch

Hanna Rapson, Bad Axe

Gabby Martinez, Marlette

Sarah Howard, Bad Axe

Hollie Hartwell, Marlette

All-Thumb Honorable Mentions

Carly Guza, Ubly

Clara Gyomory, North Branch

Kaela Chingwa, North Branch

Jerzie VanOchten, Reese

Tori Hurren, Harbor Beach

Rachel Vogel, Deckerville

Olivia Stone, Sandusky

Abby Walker, Kingston

Carlee Scoviac, North Huron

Layla Blythe-Davis, Carsonville-Port Sanilac

Shelby Bowers, Owendale-Gagetown

Elara Rankin, Croswell-Lexington

Isabella Edwards, Croswell-Lexington

Claire Murray, Millington

Jenna Gremel, USA

Ava Barnes, Brown City

Ciatliyn Keys, Marlette

Katherine Himmel, Bad Axe

Addison Hagen, Ubly

Grace Knoblock, North Huron

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button