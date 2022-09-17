THS Girls golf takes Oak Terrace – The Breeze-Courier

PANA — Led by senior Sophia Robinson, the Taylorville girls linksters topped the field of four teams at Pana Country Club Thursday afternoon. Taylorville finished with a 213 team total followed by Raymond-Lincolnwood (219), Pana and Effingham St. Anthony.

Robinson carded a 41 followed by Kaydee Prose with a 53, Laura Wayman (54), Ryleigh Mizeur-Crist (65) and Jordan Dieterich with a (68). Lincolnwood was paced by Carly Armentrout with a 49. Pana’s Clair Osborn was low for the Panthers with a 56. St. Anthony’s Addie Krouse was medalist at the match with a 37.

The following scores for the Panthers were Madison Clark (62) and Gabby Heinrich (66). The scores for Lincolnwood were Jhia Walker (56), Abby Norris and Jenna Malti (57).

Taylorville is back in action on Monday, September 19 traveling to Charleston Country Club to take part in the Apollo Conference Tournament. The seven team event begins with a shotgun start at 9 am The Tornadoes will be hosting a four-team contest at Lakeshore Golf Course on Tuesday the 20th when They host Mt. Zion, Effingham and Pana. Match time is 4 pm

For the Lancers they will be at Timber Lake Golf Course in Staunton on Monday, September 19. The outing will feature multiple teams and with tee time being 4:00 pm