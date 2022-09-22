Throwback Video of When Robert Lewandowski Scored Five Goals in 9 Minutes as a Substitute Resurfaces ▷ SportsBrief.com

Exactly seven years ago, Robert Lewandowski wrote his name in the Sands of time with a remarkable five-goal feat against Wolfsburg

Lewandowski, who was playing for Bayern Munich at the time, was introduced as a second-half substitute with the Bavarians trailing by a Lone goal

The 34-year-old would go on to score a staggering five goals in nine minutes, the fastest in any major European football league to date

Robert Lewandowski terrorized Defenders and goalkeepers dreaded him for his inch-perfect accuracy in front of goal in the German Bundesliga.

The 34-year-old Polish goal-wizard is universally considered one of the best finishers in the history of football, owing to his outrageous goal-to-game ratio.

Lewandowski has been racking up goals with rampant rapidity since his formative years in the Polish lower tiers before rising to the top flight with Lech Poznan.

Read also Video of Franck Ribery embarrassing Lionel Messi in Champions League game emerges

Robert Lewandowski climbed off the bench to score a historic five goals in nine minutes as a substitute for Bayern Munich on September 22, 2015. Photo credit: @FCBayernUS

Source: Twitter

In no time, he moved to the Bundesliga and became a household name in the German elite division first with Borussia Dortmund before crossing the carpets to Bayern Munich.

Exciting features: Check out the news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

He made goalscoring in the German top-flight appear easy while tearing records into shreds including one of the most incredible feats the legendary Gerd Muller would be proud of back in 2015.

On this day (September 22) in 2015, Lewandowski climbed off the bench with Bayern trailing 0–1 to Wolfsburg to turn the tie in favor of the Bavarians at a rate never seen before.

Currently, playing for FC Barcelona, ​​the Poland striker scored five goals in 8 minutes and 59 seconds, the fastest by any player in Bundesliga history, to help Bayern record a 5–1 comeback win.

Read also Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski Nominated for La Liga player of the month award for September

Lewandowski’s five goals in nine minutes was also the fastest in any major European football league since Opta started keeping records.

He was awarded a plethora of certificates by Guinness World Records for this historic feat

Robert Lewandowski has been nominated for the August La Liga player of the month award after his brilliant start to the season for La Liga giants Barcelona.

The Poland forward is joined in the 7-man shortlist alongside Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde, Atletico Bilbao’s Nico Williams, and Samu Castillejo of Valencia.

Dani Parejo of Villareal, Real Betis’ Luis Felipe and Brias Mendes complete the list of players nominated for the monthly best player award in the Spanish topflight.

Source: Sports Brief News