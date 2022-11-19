Throwback Steph Curry photo shows star guard NBA Legend Muggsy Bogues

What does a 12-year-old Steph Curry have in common with a 34-year-old Steph Curry? They’ve both guarded some legendary players.

An old picture of the four-time Champion guarding NBA Legend Muggsy Bogues when the Warriors star was just 12 years of age has resurfaced on the internet, and it’s a classic.

It’s no surprise that Curry was in the presence of professional basketball players from such a young age. His father Dell played in the league for 16 years and brought his son around NBA players all the time. This gave Steph the opportunity to test his young skills against high-level players from time to time. And he did just that when he guarded Bogues.

The Steph-Muggsy picture also gained a lot of love on social media from fans.

Dell and the 5-foot-3 Bogues played together on the Charlotte Hornets for a decade from 1988-97. They reunited on the Toronto Raptors during the 2000-01 NBA season. Over the course of Bogues’ career, he averaged 7.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 7.6 assists. They also averaged a lot of time spent with the young Steph.

Here’s a wholesome moment of Bogues giving Steph an airplane ride in the Hornets’ Locker room in 1992.

And here’s a look at the two players all grown up.

Bogues may not have known that he was in the presence of a young superstar then, but he surely knows it now.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast