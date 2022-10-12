“Through Women’s Eyes” On View At Atrium Art Gallery – Morris County, NJ

“This exhibit featuring women artists highlights the importance and richness of women’s artistic voices,” said exhibit curator Lynn Seibert of Morris Arts . “Drawing on the depth of their life experience, innovate technique, whimsy, light and mood, the artists offer their point of view in brilliant colors, intriguing forms, varied perspectives and a wide range of artistic styles, from the figurative to abstract expressionism. “

On the fifth floor, Bulgarian-born artist Medy Bozkurtian offers 38 richly varied works that range from expressive realism and impressionism to abstract expressionism. Reflecting her worldwide travels and her training in music, Bozkurtian’s artworks capture the intangible quality of light and mood, and the “flavor” of each setting she depicts.

On the fourth floor, 40 works by Italian-born artist Isabella Pizzano includes acrylics, watercolors and mixed media. These abstract expressionist works veritably burst with color, imagination and energy. As a Signature member of the International Society of Experimental Artists, Isabella adds, “I am always in search of innovative techniques as well as a unique way to use color and design.”

On the third floor, nearly 50 works by Lisa Marseglia Moran range from vividly and imaginatively colored landscapes in oil to the subtle delicacy of floral designs made of woven paper. Influenced by Abstract-Expressionists like Kandinsky and DeKooning, Moran works in oils but has also created an award-winning style of mixed media works where multiple drawings, paintings or block prints are woven together to create a single, abstracted image.

Two Contrasting Artists On The Second Floor

Award winning African American artist/photographer Kay Reese’s “Witness to Captivity” series includes 14 photo-based digitally collaged prints on Canvas which she describes as being “in the context of Dadaist and surrealist format, my assemblages and photo-based Collages become de-constructive strategies to explore the dichotomies between collective truth, reality, desire and freedom .” Her powerful abstract imagery becomes a universal language to convey the horror, brutality and suffering of all captivity.

Providing dramatic contrast, Marilyn Greenberg’s 10 abstract acrylics on Yupo paper are bright, whimsical, imaginative and meticulously executed abstracts that also explore important themes. Influenced by Italian Circus parades, shadow Puppetry in Indonesia, nature, and biology, Greenberg combines images in unlikely yet artistically intriguing, captivating ways. Her deep roots in the art community include serving on the Brooklyn Museum’s Advisory Board and the Elizabeth Sackler Center for Feminist Art.

Most artwork is for sale. Details and pricing are available in catalogs at the gallery and through the online exhibit catalog. The Atrium Art Gallery is free and open to the public from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm weekdays. It’s located in the Morris County Records and Administration Building, 10 Court Street, Morristown The exhibit closes on Jan. 8, 2023. For more information, visit www.morrisarts.org.