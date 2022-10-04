Thrilling finish for boys’ soccer against top-rated Wayzata
Eagles junior goalkeeper Zach Diermeier came through with a diving save on a Wayzata penalty kick to keep the game tied at one and ignite his teammates in the process.
Advertisement
It appeared the game would move into overtime, but with under a minute to play, senior defender Zachary Fier gained possession of the ball after it was cleared by Wayzata Defenders and scored with a Booming kick from 30 yards out with just two seconds remaining in regulation . The final seconds ticked away, and the Eagles had pulled off a stunning 2-1 upset of the state’s top-ranked team.
Eden Prairie improved their record to 8-4-2 and await pairings for the Sectional tournament, which begins next Tuesday.
Mattison received player of the game honors and credited her entire defense for holding one of the top teams in the state to two goals.
The Eagles await their pairings for the Sectional tournament, which also begins next Tuesday.
Subscribe to EPLN for FREE!