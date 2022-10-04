Thrilling finish for boys’ soccer against top-rated Wayzata

Eagles junior goalkeeper Zach Diermeier came through with a diving save on a Wayzata penalty kick to keep the game tied at one and ignite his teammates in the process.

Advertisement

It appeared the game would move into overtime, but with under a minute to play, senior defender Zachary Fier gained possession of the ball after it was cleared by Wayzata Defenders and scored with a Booming kick from 30 yards out with just two seconds remaining in regulation . The final seconds ticked away, and the Eagles had pulled off a stunning 2-1 upset of the state’s top-ranked team.

Eden Prairie improved their record to 8-4-2 and await pairings for the Sectional tournament, which begins next Tuesday.