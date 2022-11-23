Three YSU Volleyball Named Academic All-District

Youngstown State volleyball student-athletes Josi Borum , Paula Gursching and Isidora Sisic were named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team, the association announced on Tuesday.

The 2022 Academic All-District® teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field or court and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes volleyball honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.

Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America® ballot. First- and second-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced in late December.

Borum was voted to the All-Horizon League Second Team as the nation’s leader in triple-doubles. Borum had 10 triple-doubles during the 2022 season, which is four more than any other Division I player. She ranked second on the team in kills, assists, digs and blocks as a setter and hitter in YSU’s 6-2 offense.

Gursching was tabbed the Horizon League Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year, and she was also voted to the All-League First Team and All-Academic Team. Gursching finished the regular season ranking in the top five in the country in total kills, points and attacks, and she was named the Horizon League Player of the Week a record-tying six times. She set numerous school records during the season, and she became the fastest player in YSU history to reach 1,000 career kills.

Sisic was also a Horizon League All-Academic Team selection as the Penguins’ libero in 2022. Sisic led the conference with 50 aces, and she ranked second in the league with 0.43 aces per set. Her 3.70 digs per set ranked her seventh in the circuit, and she set a new career high with 433 total digs.