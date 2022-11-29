Three Women’s Soccer Players Named United Soccer Coaches All-Region

EWING, NJ – Three TCNJ Women’s soccer players earned United Soccer Coaches All-Region honors, announced Tuesday by the organization. Midfielder Gianna Coppola and forward Emma Pascarella were each named Region IV First Team, and midfielder Victoria D’Imperio was named Region IV Third Team.

Coppola had eight goals and nine assists for 25 points as she earned First Team honors for the second consecutive season. The NJAC Co-Midfielder of the Year, Coppola finished seventh in the conference in points, and she also finished second to Pascarella in assists. Coppola was also the conference leader in shots per game at 3.74. Her 1.32 points per game finished ninth in the league.

Pascarella finished in a tie for second on the team in goals with 11, and she led the team with 11 assists and 33 points. She led the NJAC and ranked 14th nationally with her 11 assists, and she ranked second in the conference and 64th nationally with the 33 points. She also ranked in the top five in the NJAC in points per game (third, 1.74), shots per game (second, 3.68), and goals (fifth, 11). She was named the NJAC Offensive Player of the Year.

D’Imperio earned All-NJAC First Team honors after scoring a team-leading 13 goals in 2022, good for second in the NJAC. Her 28 points had her second on the team and fifth in the league. She also finished second in the conference with four game-winning goals, and her 1.47 points per game were sixth in the conference.

The United Soccer Coaches All-America teams will be announced on Wednesday.