Three wide receivers still available for Penn State Football to target in the Portal

Penn State Football is trying to put together its strongest roster in years for the 2023 season.

Penn State Football can use help at one key position, and that position is wide receiver. Thankfully, the transfer portal is there to help fill this need.

The Nittany Lions have offered numerous wide receivers in the portal, but so far have seen no success in Landing one. Penn State thought it made NC State transfer Devin Carter in the bag, but he spurned the Nittany Lions for West Virginia earlier this week.

Other targets such as Jimmy Horn Jr, Kaden Prather and Dont’e Thornton have found other Landing spots. Bowling Green transfer Tyrone Broden looked like a possibility, but he decided to push back his commitment.

Penn State’s staff is trying to put as much talent around young quarterback Drew Allar as possible. The Nittany Lions’ two most experienced receivers from 2022, Parker Washington and Mitchell Tinsley, are off to the NFL, leaving a big hole in the receiver room.

The likes of KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Harrison Wallace look primed to breakout, but if 2019 LSU and 2020 Alabama taught us anything, it’s that you can never have enough Offensive weapons.

Here are three receivers still in the Portal that Penn State Football can target.