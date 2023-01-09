Three Utah Jazz Players to Monitor as NBA Trade Deadline Approaches

With a little less than a month left until the NBA trade deadline, the Utah Jazz have important decisions to make. As reported by Marc Stein, Jordan Clarkson rejected an extension to his contract.

Clarkson has grown as a favorite of Jazz Nation, especially considering his new elevated role with the team this season. With this news, nothing is off the table with enigmatic Jazz CEO Danny Ainge, who has proven to make bold moves that aren’t necessarily popular among players and fans over his tenure as an NBA executive.

