Three UConn women’s, men’s basketball signees named 2023 McDonald’s All-Americans

Both UConn basketball programs had members of their incoming classes awarded with the prestigious honor of being named McDonald’s All-Americans.

The rosters for the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game, which will be held on March 23 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, were announced on ESPN’s NBA Today show on Tuesday afternoon.

Guards Kamorea “KK” Arnold and Ashlynn Shade made the cut on the Women’s side, while guard Stephon Castle was named on the men’s side.

Arnold is the No. 6 ranked player in the 2023 class while Shade is slated at No. 15. Fellow 2023 signee Quadence Samuels is No. 41 in ESPN’s rankings and was named a McDonald’s All-American nominee, but ultimately did not make the final cut. There were 24 girls basketball players selected for the game across the country. Fellow 2023 signee Jana El-Afly, a 6-foot-4 center from Egypt, enrolled earlier this week.

A 5-foot-9 guard who originally committed to the Huskies in November 2021 out of Germantown High School in Wisconsin, Arnold is currently averaging 23.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game this season. She represented Team USA at the 2022 FIBA ​​3×3 U18 World Cup, helping the team bring home gold this past summer. She is aa two-time Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year and aa two-time Associated Press Wisconsin State Player of the Year.

Shade, a 5-foot-10 guard out of Noblesville, Indiana, committed to UConn in January 2022. She played her first three years for her local high school before transferring to prep school La Lumiere for her senior season. She’s averaging 28.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game this year. Before that, she was named the Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year after an impressive junior season in 2021-22.

Current Huskies Ice Brady, Ayanna Patterson, Amari DeBerry, Azzi Fudd, Caroline Ducharme, Paige Bueckers and Aubrey Griffin were also named McDonald’s All-Americans in high school.

Stephon Castle, a 6-6 guard from Covington, Georgia, is a five-star prospect and ranked 15th in the Class of 2023 by ESPN. He averaged 16.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists at Newton High School last season, and earned an invite to Team USA U-18 training camp.