Three types of art sought for third annual art contest

Last week, the Grosse Pointe News kicked off its 2023 Finer Pointes art contest, the deadline for which is Friday, April 7.

The theme for the third annual contest is “Fresh Takes,” which invites artists to submit “fresh” art in the forms of photography, digital art and sneaker art. All submissions must be original and must have been created within the past year.

Photography can be captured on film or digitally, with a camera or smartphone.

Digital art is defined as artistic works “that use digital technology as part of the creative or presentation process.” Digital artists, who use light, sound and pixels in the creative process, have a variety of mediums in which to work, among them digital painting, two- and three-dimensional painting, digital photography and digital collage.

However, the use of AI image generation is strictly prohibited.

As for sneaker art, a craze that took off a few years ago, artists are encouraged to paint a pair of sneakers with an original design. High-durability Acrylic paints are available in options specific to leather and fabrics.

The Grosse Pointe News again is collaborating with Mary Wysocki of Paragon Art Collective to administer the contest. Additionally, two prolific local artists have been selected as judges.

Eric “El Cappy” Lowry, a Detroit-based and self-taught artist, will judge the sneaker art portion of the contest. Known for his intricate designs that require hours of strategy and artistic ability, he has worked with companies such as Shinola, Stella McCartney, Stock X and the Detroit Lions’ “My Cause, My Cleats” campaign.

Photographer Joe Gall, aka Camera Jesus, will judge the photography and digital art category. Gall is a freelance commercial photographer for international brands like Adidas and Ford; once was the house photographer for the Royal Oak Music Theatre; and has 109,000 followers on his Instagram page, @camera_jesus.

“Detroit artists El Cappy and Camera Jesus are incredible talents,” Wysocki said. “They will use that wealth of experience to assess contest entries and select winners for each category. We are thrilled and honored to have them on board for this year’s ‘Fresh Takes’ contest.”

For an entry fee of $25, artists may enter up to three pieces of original work. That fee is waived for 52-week subscribers to the Grosse Pointe News. Subscribers may email [email protected] with their name and address to receive an entry code.

Entries are due by 11:59 pm Friday, April 7. Finalists will be announced Friday, April 14.

Contest winners will be announced during a mid-May reception in Grosse Pointe.

One winner in each category will receive $1,000. One runner-up in each category will receive $500 and a Readers’ Choice Winner in each category will also receive $500.

New this year, one Winner will be selected to receive the Gretchen Valade Award, named after the late philanthropist and entrepreneur, Grosse Pointe’s “Angel of Jazz,” who passed away in December. A $500 Prize will be awarded to the photographic artist whose work most highlights the spirit of the Grosse Pointe community.

Artists must be 18 or older to enter.

Complete rules and details may be found online at grossepointenews.com/art