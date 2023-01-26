Three Trask basketball players have shaped athletics at the school

One word Echoes through the Voices of players and coaches for the Trask boys basketball team this winter.

Leadership.

Trask (14-4, 5-0 Waccamaw) has glided through conference play and kept each of its losses extremely close.

The team has seven seniors, and longtime Coach Rodney Orr says the experience has made the unit stand out.

“It hasn’t been the Talent that’s been enjoyable. It’s been the work ethic that’s been enjoyable. There’s a competitiveness and drive from our leaders that has bled down,” Orr said.

