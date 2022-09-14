Three Top 10s Lead Women’s Golf to Runner-up Finish

CARMEL, Ind.—The UIndy Women’s golf team opened its 2022-23 season at a familiar locale, hosting the annual UIndy Fall Invitational at nearby Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel, Ind. In a 17-team field that Featured nine of the top 25 teams in the DII preseason coaches poll, the No. 11 Greyhounds (298-284-300) finished second only to top-ranked Dallas Baptist University.

The highlight came prior to the first tee time, however, as UIndy alum Kim Moore was on hand to present her namesake WGCA award to UIndy’s Anna Kramer .

?? | What a treat to have @uindy alum Kim Moore is on hand to present her namesake @WGCAGOLF award to our own Anna Kramer . ?????? pic.twitter.com/jkhl2jeLIm — UIndy Athletics (@UIndyAthletics) September 12, 2022

Four of the Hounds’ five lineup players placed in the 13, including three in the top 10. Sophomore Anci Dy and senior Katelyn Skinner shared eighth place at +4. The former set a new Collegiate low with a two-under 70 in round two, while the latter finished with back-to-back even pars.

Senior Catharina Graf was just one stroke back of her teammates, earning sole possession of 10th. The Germany native climbed seven spots on the final day with a third-round 71. Fifth-year senior Elyse Stasil carded the lowest single-round score for a Greyhound on the week – a second-round 69 – on the way to sharing 13th. Indy product Maggie Schaffer rounded out the Crimson Team’s scoring at +26, highlighted by a second-round 73.

Meanwhile, UIndy fielded a four-woman “Grey” team – three of which were completing in their first career Collegiate tournament. Freshman Ava Ray led the group, finishing at +15 to tie for 33rd.

UIndy earned second place on the team Leaderboard by holding off No. 2-ranked and reigning national-champ Findlay by a single stroke. The Hounds also bested eighth-ranked Lee University, No. 16 Grand Valley State and 21st-ranked Central Missouri.

UP NEXT

The tough competition continues for the Hounds, as they’ll travel to Denton, Texas for the DBU Classic Sept. 19-20.