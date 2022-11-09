Three to Watch at the Pelican Women’s Championship | LPGA

View the complete pairings for the Pelican Women’s Championship >>

As the last full-field event on the schedule, the Pelican Women’s Championship has attracted a host of characters looking to make some last minute moves. Lydia Ko, Nelly Korda and Hannah Green is the most exciting grouping teeing off in the opening around. All have so much to gain and not much to lose as the season comes to a close.

Lydia Ko

The Rolex Player of the Year race is just inches from the finish line but far from over as six players still have a mathematical chance of winning. Ko’s second win of the season at the BMW Ladies Championship boosted her to the top of the Leaderboard where she holds a razor thin, one-point lead over Minjee Lee. But Lee is not competing at the Pelican Women’s Championship, opening the door for Ko to take a stronger position at the top of the field.

Although winning is the goal, Ko could do with another top 10 – an easy task for the 25-year-old. After wowing the world as a teenager, Ko is climbing her way back to the top of the game. This year is Ko’s first multi-win season since 2016 and is easily her most consistent. Ko started to hit her stride in June and has carded 10 top-10 finishes – nine of which were in the top five – in her last 12 starts.

Nelly Korda

In 2021, Korda triple-bogeyed the 17th hole at the Pelican Golf Club to relinquish her lead in the final round of competition. She was able to bounce back and birdie her final hole, getting the Olympic gold medalist down to 17-under par and into a four-way playoff with Ko, Lexi Thompson and Sei Young Kim. Korda then birdied the first playoff hole from 23 feet to take the title.

Back at the Pelican Gold Club this week, Korda is certainly going to play aggressively in her title defense. Not only is the 24-year-old still searching for her first win in 2022, but she is also looking to climb up the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings. Korda started this year as world No. 1 before relinquishing the spot to Jin Young Ko. She is now No. 4, behind Lydia, Jin Young and Atthaya Thitikul – all of whom have at least one win in 2022.

Hannah Green

This week will be Green’s second appearance at the Pelican Golf Club and her first since the event’s Inaugural year in 2020. The Australian is Pursuing her first win on the LPGA tour after winning twice in 2019 at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and the Cambia Portland Classic .

World No. 20 and 18th in the Race to CME Globe, Green has come close several times this year, notching eight top 10s, including a runner-up finish at the DIO Implant LA Open. Green has been in contention in her last two starts, tying for 10th at the BMW Ladies Championship and tying for third at the AmazingCre Portland Classic. Green is moving closer and closer to that third win and could find it this weekend in Florida.