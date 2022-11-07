Three to Captain Women’s Basketball in ’22-23

Women’s Basketball | 11/7/2022 10:38:00 AM

TROY, NY – The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) Women’s basketball team will be led by a trio of student-athletes for the 2022-23 season, head Coach John Greene has announced. Heather Converse , Brielle Sharry and Lolo Reynolds are the team Captains for the Engineers, who open on Wednesday evening against Utica University at East Campus Arena (5pm).

A forward, Converse (Woodstock, CT / Woodstock Academy) has played two seasons in Troy (2020-21 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic) with 49 games played, including 22 starts. She has averages of 6.2 points and 7.9 rebounds with 52 assists, 41 steals, and 23 blocked shots.

As a junior, the mechanical engineering major started 21 of the team’s 23 games. She averaged 8.0 points and a team-high 10.0 rebounds, pulling down 229 (113 offensive) boards. She also had 29 assists, 26 steals, and a team-best 13 blocked shots. Converse established career-highs of 15 points (Delhi) and 19 rebounds (John Jay, Vassar) in 2021-22.

Sharry (Ridgewood, NJ / Ridgewood), a guard in her second year as a captain, missed last season due to injury. Over the course of the 2018-19 and 2019-20 campaigns, she played 49 games. In 29 contests as a sophomore, she registered 4.2 points and 3.7 rebounds in 19.3 minutes. She also had 42 assists, including 15 games with at least two, 11 blocked shots, and 33 steals.

An industrial and management engineering major, Sharry averaged 3.6 points with 2.7 rebounds in 17.8 minutes per game in her first year. She was the Liberty League Rookie of the Week once and the ECAC Division III North Rookie of the Month for December of 2018.

Also an industrial and management engineering major, Reynolds (San Diego, CA / Rancho Bernado) has played 46 career games, including 22 as a starter. She averaged 8.4 points and 3.8 rebounds in a team-high 31.9 minutes last season when she also had team-bests of 76 assists and 40 steals. She managed five blocks from her guard position.

In her career, Reynolds has scored 224 points with 109 rebounds, 96 assists, 45 steals, and five blocked shots. Her career-high in points is 17, which she scored against John Jay last November, while eight marks her highest rebound (Delhi, RIT, Bard) and assist (Bard, Skidmore) totals.

All three Captains are Dean’s Honor List students who have multiple Liberty League All-Academic certificates.

Following their game against the Pioneers, the Engineers play in the Brandeis Judges Tournament on Friday and Saturday. They face the host Judges on Friday at 5pm with a Matchup against either Connecticut College or Maine Maritime the next day (12pm or 2pm).