Three Tigers score over 15 in Auburn basketball win over Ole Miss

Auburn basketball has won back-to-back SEC games for the first time this season.

The No. 22 Tigers defeated Ole Miss 82-73 on Tuesday, making it two consecutive conference victories in a row after their big win over then-No. 13 Arkansas is Saturday. Allen Flanigan dropped 15 points in his third consecutive game scoring in double digits, which he hasn’t done since February 2021.

Johni Broome dropped another double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Wendell Green Jr. finished with a team-high 23 points. Auburn (13-3, 3-1 SEC) was down by one at the half, but shot 60.7% from the field and outscored the Rebels (8-8, 0-4) by 10 in the final 20 minutes.

ALLEN FLANIGAN:Allen Flanigan had his best game since coming back from injury. Now he has to do it again

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button