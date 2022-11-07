Three things to watch in Iowa basketball’s season opener against Bethune-Cookman

On Monday, the Iowa basketball program will open the 2022-23 regular season against Bethune-Cookman.

The game will tip at 6:00 PM CT on ESPNU.

Here are three things to watch.

1. Containing the opponent’s top player

Bethune Cookman features five players from last year’s team, including its leading scorer in Joe French. The 6-foot-5 French averaged 15.8 points last year for the Wildcats while shooting 44 percent from beyond the arc.

French had one of the best true shooting percentages in the SWAC a year ago and is a volume scorer that can get to the rim and hit consistently on the perimeter. Iowa will need to find ways to contain French as he can keep his team in the game and also get hot at any point.

French was first in the SWAC last year in three-point shooting as he shot 48 percent from three in conference games. Marcus Garrett and Dylan Robertson are two other names to keep an eye on for Bethune-Cookman while former four-star guard Zion Harmon also transferred into the program and brings a different flavor to this team.

Bethune-Cookman will look to shoot the three, so the Hawkeyes will have to contain on the perimeter.

2. How will Ahron Ulis factor into the rotation?

Ulis will return to the lineup on Monday after serving a suspension in the exhibition last week against Truman State. With Ulis in the rotation, the Hawkeyes can go with eight or nine players, depending on how Fran McCaffery see fit.

With Tony Perkins starting at the point, it’ll be fascinating to see how Ulis factors into the equation. Iowa can start Perkins out at the one, and it would make sense to put Ulis in at the one with Perkins at the two if the Hawkeyes want to go to the bench and keep Perkins on the floor.

Ulis can also play at the two for Iowa, while Dason Bowen can be a Threat at the one. Either way, it’ll be interesting to see how involved Ulis is in this lineup with the way he has played this summer. There is a lot of intrigue and optimism that he can fit into a bigger role for Iowa and play himself into a consistent lead guard spot.

He and Bowen are going to compete for much of the year for minutes at the true point guard spot with Perkins up there as well.

3. Taking care of the basketball

Bethune-Cookman Returns five players from last year’s team, although I anticipate its defensive strategy will remain the same. The Wildcats were one of the best in the SWAC last year when it came to forcing turnovers.

On the flip side, Iowa was one of the best in the country when taking care of the basketball and did a great job of that against Truman State with maximizing possessions and keeping care of the rock.

It may not be the end all be all, but early season Rust can take its toll on Offensive rhythm, and the Hawkeyes will need to take care of the basketball at a consistent rate as it can carry into the more difficult part of the non- conference slate.

