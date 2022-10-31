Three things to watch in Iowa basketball’s exhibition against Truman State on Monday

Iowa basketball will play its first game that will be open to the public this year on Monday as the Hawkeyes will host Truman State in a preseason exhibition contest.

Former Iowa point guard Jeff Horner coaches Truman State, and the Bulldogs are coming off a 20-10 season where they fell to the University of Missouri-St. Louis in the first round of the NCAA Midwest Regional.

The game is set to air at 7:01 CT on Big Ten Network Plus from Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Here are three things to watch.

1. What does the starting lineup look like?

Iowa will have to replace a slew of starters from last year’s team, and the lineup is expected to look a bit different for Fran McCaffery and company. Ahron Ulis and Dason Bowen are going to play important roles for Iowa this year, but it’s not a certainty that they’ll start to begin the year.

A unique starting lineup that Iowa could use to start the year is with Tony Perkins at the one, with Payton Sandfort at the two, Patrick McCaffery at the three, Chris Murray at four, and Filip Rebraca at five.

That gives Iowa a lot of versatility and length to start out the game. Iowa will need Sandfort this year in a prime shooting role, although he also is expected to expand his game in a variety of ways.

Murray could play the three through five for Iowa, and it wouldn’t be a shock to see him at the five at times if he and Rebraca are not on the floor at the same time. The adjustment for Perkins at the one will be fascinating. He’s not a true point guard, but Iowa wants to play fast and Perkins’ improvement with his ballhandling and shot-making ability can give the Hawkeyes another element offensively.

2. Our first look at the freshmen

Iowa brought in two Scholarship players in the 2022 class in Bowen and guard/wing Josh Dix.

Bowen, who hails from Boston, Massachusetts, is a typical east coast point guard with quickness, toughness, and ability to get to the rim. Bowen and Ulis have battled it out for minutes, and with Ulis suspended for this game, it seems like Bowen has a shot of getting more ticks in the backcourt for the Hawkeyes.

Dix, a Council Bluffs native, suffered a gruesome injury in January of 2022 that ended his high school career. Dix missed a chunk of the summer and eased his way back into things, but has been full go in practice the last month or so and has been adjusting well.

The Iowa staff has compared Dix to former Iowa wing Joe Wieskamp, although his game may be a little different. Wieskamp is a natural scorer and his three-point shooting ability stood out, but Dix may have a more well-rounded game with his scoring, ball handling, passing, rebounding, and defense. Wieskamp was used more in a scorer role while Dix can be a combo forward/wing of sorts.

Dix will come off the bench this year and likely be in the 8-9 spot in the rotation, although he could provide a jolt with his scoring or ability to make contributions in different ways.

Interested to see how much of both we see on Monday.

3. How much run do the backup big men get?

One of the major question marks with this Iowa team is the depth at the five behind Rebraca. We mentioned previously how Murray could see time at the five this year with Rebraca out, but the Hawkeyes also have two interior players in Josh Ogundele and Riley Mulvey that can provide an interior boost.

Ogundele and Mulvey have made contributions in short spurts throughout their early career, although it seems they’re still coming along and finding their way in the system.

Iowa expects to go with Rebraca most of the time at the five, but the Hawkeyes will need more interior play against teams like Illinois, Michigan, Purdue, and Indiana, among others in the Big Ten.

We’re interested to see how both Ogundele and Mulvey factor into the mix and if there is one that can provide more contributions than the other in the early going.

“Well, it’s going to be really important against certain teams,” McCaffery said of getting contributions from Ogundele and Mulvey this winter. “It won’t be as important against other teams. But as you know, you look around our league, there’s some pretty imposing 5 men. Not only in terms of Talent but physical size. You look at [Zach] Edey and [Hunter] Dickinson in particular, those guys, Cliff [Omoruyi]. There’s just a number of guys that are a handful.

“I thought Josh last year when we needed him to step up in those situations produced well, whether it was against Kofi, whether it was against Edey, he was good. Riley has got to get there.”

You can get an annual membership for 30% off or $1 for your first month. Take advantage now and be the first to know everything going on regarding Iowa football, basketball, and recruiting! Click Here