Three things to watch for in Broncos-Jaguars in London

The NFL’s third and final London game of the year pits the Broncos against the Jaguars.

Both teams enter the Matchup at 2-5 and in desperate need of a spark after four consecutive losses.

Denver sits in the cellar of the AFC West. It’s familiar territory — the club has finished last in the division for two years running — but this is not the ride Broncos country signed up for after Denver made a blockbuster trade for Russell Wilson in the spring and paired him with an offensive-minded head coach, Nathaniel Hackett.

First-year head Coach Doug Pederson had appeared on track to change the Jaguars’ fortunes after a 24-0 undressing of the Colts in Week 2 and a 38-10 statement game in Los Angeles against the Chargers the following Sunday, but the good mojo ended there.

While it’s all but a ceremonial home game for most teams that earn the Overseas designation, Jacksonville might be hoping its familiarity with London provides a needed advantage come Sunday. The Jags are participating in their ninth London contest, more than any other franchise, and they’ve averaged 5.8 more points per game across the Atlantic than in the United States since 2015.

The Broncos will keep that in mind as both teams look to avoid the likely death knell a fifth straight loss would sound for a postseason run.

