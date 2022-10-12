Three Things to Know: Lakers vs Timberwolves Preseason 10-12-22

The Lakers play Minnesota for a second time in the preseason on Wednesday evening at 7 pm on Spectrum SportsNet and ESPN, at Crypto.com Arena.

Below are three things to know ahead of the matchup:

FIRST LOOK AT ROTATION?

Whether Anthony Davis plays more power forward or center doesn’t necessarily matter, as long as he’s healthy and on the court. But indications thus far from Coach Darvin Ham are that he’ll start the season at center, perhaps due more to LA’s guard depth.

While centers Damian Jones and Thomas Bryant are still working to integrate themselves into the system, it’s been a natural fit for Perimeter players like Patrick Beverley, Austin Reaves, Lonnie Walker and Kendrick Nunn. With Beverley, Reaves and Russell Westbrook starting LA’s second preseason game alongside LeBron James (and Wenyen Gabriel, who filled in last minute for AD due to some back tightness), things Clicked pretty well as the Athletic group got up and down the floor.

As such, that could be LA’s initial starting unit, with Nunn, Walker, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Gabriel alongside one of the two traditional centers off the bench. Meanwhile, just-arrived Dennis Schröder Promises to be integrated as well.

SCHRÖDER ARRIVES

Dennis Schröder arrived at the team’s practice facility on Monday after getting Visa issues sorted out ahead of his trip to Los Angeles from Germany; as we’ve already seen from his previous stint in LA, his competitive edge does fit right in. He spoke about expectations for himself and his teammates surrounding LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

“Everybody else, they just got to do their part to impact the game, and for me defensively, I’m going to try to be defensive-minded,” he said. “Of course, try to involve my teammates and be aggressive, like what I did before for the last nine years. And I’m looking forward to it, to competing with Pat Bev. I’ve played against him a couple of times. I saw today already he’s a little different and I mean, I like it. We’re all competitors and we try to get after it.”

In fact, at Monday’s practice, Davis talked about how hard it was to simply dribble the basketball on the court when both Beverley and Schröder were out there.

And if that’s in Schröder’s basketball DNA anyway, it’s clear that he’s especially invested for this season, thanks in large part to Darvin Ham, who was his Trusted Assistant Coach in Atlanta for five years.

“(Ham) was the main reason (I signed here), to be honest,” Schröder explained. “I’ve been with him since 2013 when I was drafted in Atlanta and he’s been nothing but great to me and learning from him over the years, staying in touch. They had camps in Germany where I came through to support him. So, I call him family and he knows that. So whatever it takes to win a ballgame, I’ll do it.”

WOLVES BIG LINEUP?

When the regular season starts, Minnesota is expected to start Rudy Gobert at center, and Karl Anthony-Towns at power forward, in what should be the NBA’s biggest lineup. That stands in contrast to what the Lakers may put out there with AD at the five.

The regular season Matchup comes on Oct. 28, in Minnesota, where it’ll be very interesting to see the contrast in styles, if that’s how both coaches go. The Lakers have had a lot of success going against Gobert when he was in Utah, by pulling him out to the Perimeter on switches, while still being able to capably defend the rim against him on the other end of the floor.