Three Things to Know: Lakers vs Spurs 11-25-22

The Lakers (5-11) face San Antonio (6-13) on Friday night for the second time in three games, with a third coming up on Saturday. The game tips at 5:00 pm are on Spectrum SportsNet and 710 ESPN radio.

Below are three things to know ahead of the matchup:

As the Spurs witnessed on Nov. 20, Anthony Davis has been on quite a tear of late, with four straight games of at least 30 points and 16 rebounds:

Nov. 13 vs. BKN: 37 points, 18 rebounds, two assists

Nov. 18 vs. DET: 38 points, 16 rebounds, four blocks

Nov. 20 vs. SAS: 30 points, 18 rebounds, three steals

Nov. 22 vs. PHX: 37 points, 21 rebounds, five steals, five blocks

“He’s just feeling great,” said Darvin Ham. “It’s fantastic to watch. I’m happy for him. He’s caught a lot of Flack over the last couple of years in regards to him being available, and him being able to sustain a high level of play, so to see him playing this way even though he may get knocked down, bumps and bruises – back soreness at one point, now hitting his elbow – he’s pushing through those issues and performing at a high, high level for us … we’re going to do everything in our power to make sure it continues.”

“He’s been a monster,” added Austin Reaves after the Spurs win. “Once again he showed what he was capable of doing. We expect that from him, if not more. He’s the guy, so, that’s what he’s supposed to do.”

PATRICK BEVERLEY SUSPENSION

The NBA released the following statement on Thursday afternoon:

“Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley has been suspended three games without pay for forcefully shoving Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton from behind and knocking him to the court, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The suspension was based in part on Beverley’s history of unsportsmanlike acts.

The incident, for which Beverley was assessed a technical foul and ejected, occurred with 3:55 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Lakers’ 115-105 loss to the Suns on Nov. 22 at Footprint Center.

Beverley will begin serving his suspension Nov. 25 when the Lakers face the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center.”

After the game, several of Beverley’s teammates – from Reaves to Russell Westbrook and Davis – expressed appreciation that he had the back of one of his teammates, even if the incident was unfortunate. Beverley then addressed it himself:

Without Beverley, we can expect more minutes for both Reaves and Dennis Schroder. Reaves (-0.2) is one of the few Lakers with a higher net rating than Beverley’s -1.0, while Schröder’s been a -5.5 thus far in a very limited sample size as he continues to find a rhythm in his fourth game back from his thumb surgery.

REGULAR SEASON PLAYOFF SERIES

Playing the same team three times in one week would typically only happen in the playoffs, but with Wednesday’s game at Phoenix in the middle, that’s exactly where the Lakers and Spurs find themselves in this stretch of regular season games:

December 20: Lakers 123, Spurs 92

The first game was dominated by Davis, as reviewed above, with San Antonio sitting center Jakob Poetlt. He’s expected back on Friday, and that should help shore up what’s been the NBA’s worst defense.

The Spurs rank 30th with their 118.0 defensive rating, relative to LA’s No. 7 defence, at 109.8. San Antonio has been slightly better offensively, at 107.7 (26th) to LAL’s 106.5 (29th).

While the Spurs have Poetlt back, they’ll be without Veterans Doug McDermott (ankle) and Josh Richardson (ankle), who have stabilized their bench unit.