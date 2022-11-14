Three Things to Know: Lakers vs. Nets 11-13-22

The Lakers (2-10) face Brooklyn (6-7) on Sunday night as they attempt to snap their second 5-game losing streak of the season after a rough loss to Sacramento on Friday evening. The game tips at 6:30 pm are on Spectrum SportsNet and 710 ESPN radio.

Below are three things to know ahead of the matchup:

MENTAL MISTAKES

Sacramento’s 8-0 run to finish the game was of major significance towards LA’s most recent loss … of course. But when I asked Anthony Davis what stood out most about the evening, he pointed to the way his team closed the first half.

The Lakers were playing well, and with spirit, in pushing towards a 13-point second quarter lead, led by Davis on both ends. The lead remained at 11 even inside the final minute of the period, when Veteran Russell Westbrook made some unforced errors.

“For example, like the end of the first half, they’re going on a 6-0 run,” said Davis. “Alright, we gotta slow down and get a quality look… Couple ‘my bads’ at the end of the first half, and they go on a 14-5 run. Certain Moments where we can’t have ‘my bads.’ It’s good that guys are seeing their Mistakes and owning them, but we gotta try to limit those ‘my bads’ to 2-3 per game.”

There were other moments, like a foul on Westbrook near the end of the first quarter after he didn’t get a foul called on his own layup attempt, which gave the Kings two bonus free throws. Or a few forced shots in crunch time at the expense of getting Davis more touches. That said, Westbrook hit four triples, and five free throws for 21 points, and outweighed his five turnovers with 11 assists. Combining that production while limiting the unforced errors is the ideal formula.

DAVIS DOMINANCE … IN FIRST HALF

Against the Kings, Davis couldn’t be stopped in the first half, as he went for 17 points on 6 of 10 FG’s. But in the second half, Davis was just 2 for 7 towards seven points.

AD’s been playing almost exclusively at center, and thus, he needs his Perimeter players to set him up with touches in certain spots, which wasn’t happening much in the second half as the Kings geared their defense more directly towards trapping and swarming him. It’s been a familiar pattern this season.

AD 1st half: 14.5 points, 56.4% FG’s, 5.0 boards, 1.4 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.5 blocks

AD 2nd half: 8.3 points, 47.1% FG’s, 5.2 boards, 1.1 assists, 0.5 steals, 0.5 blocks

To beat the Nets without LeBron James, out again due to his adductor strain, the Lakers will need first half AD in the second half as well. That falls upon both Davis and his teammates.

IMPROVED NETS

Brooklyn has played five straight games since Kyrie Irving was suspended, and they’ve responded extremely well, going 4-1 while boasting the NBA’s best net rating over that period … by a lot.

Nets Last Five: +18.2 (1stSt in NBA)

Nets First Eight: -6.7 (28th in NBA)

That’s not all about Kyrie, of course. The Nets have gotten healthier, getting key role player Seth Curry – who scored 22 points in their Saturday afternoon win over the Clippers – back on Nov. 5 (Game 2 of the 5), not to mention Joe Harris, a +7 against the Clips, and now a +10.8 in terms of net rating in his 11 games as he continues a ramp up process after missing all but 14 games last season.