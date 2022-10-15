Three Things to Know: Lakers at Kings Preseason 10-14-22

The Lakers conclude their preseason schedule with a Friday-evening game at Sacramento, which airs on Spectrum SportsNet at 7 pm PT.

Below are three things to know ahead of the matchup:

WALKER IV, TOSCANO-ANDERSON BOTH GOOD TO GO

While the Lakers have been largely healthy this preseason, a few minor injuries have kept individuals out of games, including Lonnie Walker IV and Juan Toscano-Anderson.

The good news is that both are “fine,” according to Darvin Ham, and expected to play against the Kings. Walker IV went down in the third quarter of Wednesday night’s game against Minnesota after Patrick Beverley fell into his leg, resulting in an ankle tweak. But Walker IV told Ham he was good to go after the game, and participated fully in Thursday’s practice.

Toscano-Anderson, meanwhile, fell hard on his back in Golden State on Sunday, but also participated fully on Thursday, and is available to play on Friday.

That leaves Troy Brown Jr. alone on the injury report as he continues to be out due to a back issue.

LAST NEW LINEUP?

Through five preseason games, Darvin Ham has used five different starting lineups, and he suggested after Thursday’s practice that a sixth could come against the Kings.

Two positions are of course secure, as LeBron and AD will be starting. All signs have pointed towards Davis being at the fifth, and at least defensively, LeBron at the fourth. Patrick Beverley has started consecutive games that he’s played, as has Russell Westbrook, while Lonnie Walker was the most recent starting shooting guard, a spot Austin Reaves and Kendrick Nunn have also occupied.

Several options remain; Ham could choose to go bigger on the wing with a player like Juan Toscano-Anderson, moving one of the three guards to the bench unit. Or he could stick with the three-guard look, but put Reaves back in for Westbrook to try Russ with the second unit. That seems more likely than inserting either Damian Jones – who started preseason Game No. 1 – or Thomas Bryant in at the five. Ham did say that once he decides on a group, he’d like to give them time to develop cohesion, as opposed to continually switching things up once the regular season starts.

LAKERS PRESEASON LEADERS

Here are some expected, and some surprising individual numbers through five preseason games: