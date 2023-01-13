Three Terriers Garner All-New England Women’s Soccer Honors

NEW ENGLAND – Redshirt senior Jenna Oldham junior Abigail McNulty and freshman Giuliana Gianino gained recognition on the New England Women’s Intercollegiate Soccer Association (NEWISA) All-New England Teams, the organization announced on Friday afternoon.

Oldham was one of four Defenders selected to the Division I First Team. Gianino earned a spot at midfield on the Second Team. McNulty was a Third Team pick at forward.

The 2022 NEWISA All-New England Team was chosen following a nomination process and then voting by NCAA Division I coaches. Team size is reflective of the number of nominations and coaches participating in the process.

Oldham once again collects a postseason award following a standout 2022 campaign and five-year career. Recently, the redshirt senior also earned a spot on the All-ECAC Second Team back in December. Oldham has also been named to the First Team All-Patriot League and United Soccer Coaches All-North Region Second Team. She received an invitation to the NEWISA Senior Bowl after the season as well.

Oldham continues to Garner honors after a 2022 season where she racked up two goals and a team-high six assists for 10 points. The Lithia, Fla. native was also named First Team All-Patriot League and gained recognition on the United Soccer Coaches All-North Region Second Team. She finished her BU tenure with 32 points on seven goals and 18 assists.

Gianino Picks up the Honor following a freshman season in which she was chosen as the Patriot League Rookie of the Year, becoming the fifth Terrier to win the award since BU joined the Patriot League ahead of the 2013 season. The Second Team All-Patriot League honoree scored three goals on the year, all of which were game-tying or go-ahead scores.

McNulty follows up on a 2022 where she was voted Second Team All-Patriot League and Nominated to the Patriot League All-Tournament Team. She finished second on the team with 13 points on four goals and five assists. She, along with teammate Amy Thompson was named Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week twice.

The New England Women’s Intercollegiate Soccer Association is an over 35-year-old member organization that supports the Women’s Collegiate soccer community in New England at the NCAA Division I, Division II and Division III level. NEWISA’s signature program is the Senior Bowl. The organization also recognizes All-New England Teams, Highlights Coaching Staff of the Year Awards, offers Coaching Scholarships and honors New England Collegiate soccer alumna for their service efforts.