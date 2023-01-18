Three Teams Showing Interest In This New York Knicks Player

The NBA trade deadline is in exactly three weeks and teams around the league are beginning to formulate their plans.

The New York Knicks are expected to be a team that looks to make a few moves ahead of the deadline, as they currently find themselves in the middle-tier in the Eastern Conference.

Having a 25-20 record heading into Wednesday night’s game against the Washington Wizards, the Knicks have proven that they can Hang with some of the league’s best teams, yet it still seems like they are a piece or two away from being on the same level as teams like the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.

Evan Fournier, Derrick Rose and Immanuel Quickley are all players that the Knicks could look to move for long-term or immediate value, as is Cam Reddish.

Drafted 10th overall in 2019, Reddish spent the first two-and-a-half seasons of his career with the Atlanta Hawks before he was traded to New York ahead of the trade deadline a season ago.

With the Knicks though, Reddish has Barely played and he has not played in a game this season since December 3. It is very likely that the Knicks will be looking to salvage any type of value they can when it comes to deal Cam Reddish at the trade deadline and it appears that the young wing has some suitors out there.

According to NBA Insider Marc Stein, the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks are three teams showing interest in Reddish. Not only is Stein stating that Reddish is likely to be dealt ahead of the trade deadline this season, but that the Knicks have interest in re-acquiring wing Reggie Bullock, who is currently on the Mavericks.

Bullock spent two seasons with the Knicks from 2019-2021 and was a key “3-and-D” type of player for them on the wing. However, Stein cites that Bullock is in “high regard” by Dallas despite having a down year statistically speaking.

When looking at the Milwaukee Bucks, Grayson Allen remains a key name to watch in trade discussions around the league, as his contract is really one of the only ones the Bucks can move given that they are a taxpaying team.

For the Lakers, Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn remain their two key assets in trade discussions, as it does not seem like All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook will be on the move in the final year of his contract.

Whether it is to the Mavericks, Bucks or Lakers, it seems very likely that the Knicks will be looking to deal Cam Reddish in the coming weeks. What they could get for him and whether or not he is included in a multi-team deal is yet to be seen.

