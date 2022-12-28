Three teams reportedly interested in World Cup Winner Alexis MacAllister

The World Cup has ended up being a shop window for Alexis MacAllister. The player will return to Brighton over the coming days, although his future might be up in the air given his fantastic performances in Qatar, which has caused lots of Europe’s elite to take notice. According to Gastón Edul, the midfielder is attracting interest from Chelsea, Arsenal and Atlético Madrid. And as Gareth Bale would say, in that order.

His potential exit is not looking likely in the upcoming winter market, however, as Brighton are not looking to sell their top asset mid-season. His departuretherefore, would have to wait until the summer window in exchange for a huge amount of moneyas is customary in the Premier League.

There are three teams interested in Alexis MacAllister: Chelsea, Arsenal and Atlético de Madrid (in this order). Es difícil que pueda salir del Brighton en este Mercado de pases. Solo puede salir si el club quiere venderlo y su intention es retenerlo. Su Salida puede Darse en junio. — Gastón Edul (@gastonedul) December 27, 2022

During Graham Potter’s time at the AMEX Stadium, Mac Allister was an Undisputed starter in the eleven, however under De Zerbi he has started on the bench on more than one occasion. Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni started the midfielder in the second game against Mexico and didn’t look back since.

If Atlético were to sign the player, Simeone would have a 24-year-old with a bright future and someone that would fit into Cholo’s plans: the ex-Boca man showed during the World Cup his capacity to be a box-to-box with a capacity to run endlessly and fight in defense; he has also shown a great presence in and around the opposition box. They finished the World Cup with a goal and an assist.