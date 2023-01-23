Three teams joined the statewide Top 25

The HSOT boys basketball rankings took a week off for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. While the vast majority of teams in the Top 25 statewide rankings have remained, there are some notable exceptions. Olympic fell from No. 2 to unranked after struggling in an 82-64 loss to No. 11 Myers Park.

Rocky Mount went from No. 14 to unranked after losing a couple of games, including one to No. 13 Northern Nash. Washington County dropped from No. 20 to unranked after losing to a Bertie team that just missed the cut in this week’s rankings. Well. 21 Southern Nash also dropped out after losing a couple of games.

Joining this week’s Top 25 are undefeated Reidsville, a hot Butler squad, and a returning Enka team.

Check out the full Top 25 rankings and our area code top 15 lists below. If you want to compare them to the previous rankings, click here.

HSOT Statewide Top 25

Teams listed in bold are new this week. Teams that are underlined are the top-ranked team in their respective area code.

Central Cabarrus 18-0 North Mecklenburg 17-1 Farmville Central 17-1 Northwood 16-2 United Faith Christian 24-2 Carmel Christian 24-3 Christ School 23-2 Cannon School 23-5 Greensboro Day 23-3 Chambers 14-5 Myers Park 14-4 Richmond 15-2 Northern Nash 18-0 Hickory 17-1 Mountain Heritage 16-1 Asheville School 13-4 Mount Tabor 18-1 Grimsley 14-4 Reidsville 12-0 Goldsboro 16-2 North Surry 17-1 Ravenscroft 20-3 Seventy-First 15-2 Butler 13-4 Enka 16-2

Area Code Rankings

Teams in italics are in this week’s statewide top 25 rankings. Teams in bold are new to this week’s rankings.

252 area code

Farmville Central 17-1 Northern Nash 18-0 Bertie 14-3 Washington County 12-1 West Carteret 14-3 Greenfield School 21-7 Kinston 14-3 Rocky Mount 12-2 Southern Nash 12-4 First Flight 10-7 Hertfordshire 12-3 Northeastern 9-5 Greene Central 15-4 Manteo 12-3 DH Conley 12-6

336 area code

Greensboro Day 23-3 Mount Tabor 18-1 Grimsley 14-4 Reidsville 12-0 North Surry 17-1 Southern Guilford 16-3 Dudley 14-3 Ben L Smith 15-3 Eastern Randolph 16-1 East Forsyth 13-4 Person 15-3 Southeast Guilford 14-5 Davie County 14-5 Reagan 12-6 Forsyth Country Day 4-8 p.m

704 area code

Central Cabarrus 18-0 North Mecklenburg 17-1 United Faith Christian 24-2 Carmel Christian 24-3 Cannon School 23-5 Chambers 14-5 Myers Park 14-4 Butler 13-4 Charlotte Catholic 15-4 East Mecklenburg 14-4 Concord Academy 24-5 Olympic 18-1 Hough 12-6 East Gaston 15-2 East Lincoln 14-4

828 area code

Christ School 23-2 Hickory 17-1 Mountain Heritage 16-1 Asheville School 13-4 Enka 16-2 West Caldwell 15-2 Countries 16-2 Franklin 16-2 Hendersonville 15-3 Freedom 14-4 Tabernacle Christian (Hickory) 14-2 West Henderson 13-6 Brevard 13-5 Alexander Central 11-6 Robbinsville 13-4

910 area code

Richmond 15-2 Seventy-First 15-2 Lumberton 15-2 New Hanover 13-2 EE Smith 13-3 Hoggard 13-5 Laney 16-2 Fayetteville Academy 16-6 Harrells Christian 18-1 Cape Fear Christian Academy 14-5 Trask 13-4 White Oak 13-4 Trinity Christian 14-6 Swansboro 12-3 Pinecrest 10-6

919 area code

Northwood 16-2 Goldsboro 16-2 Ravenscroft 20-3 Millbrook 13-6 Chatham Charter 22-0 Holly Springs 14-4 Franklinton 15-2 Southern Durham 12-5 Garner 15-3 Wayne Country Day 21-6 Sanderson 15-3 Jordan 10-7 Wakefield 13-6 GRACE Christian (Raleigh) 16-10 Trinity Academy of Raleigh 14-4