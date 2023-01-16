Three teams eyeing Tom Brady in NFL free agency

The Tom Brady sweepstakes are going to heat up fast when the season ends.

As the Buccaneers quarterback prepares for a Wild Card Matchup with the Cowboys on “Monday Night Football,” a new report says there are three teams considering pursuing his services in free agency.

The Titans, 49ers and Raiders are in the mix to land Brady, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The 45-year-old Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent after this season ends, when he will be faced with making a choice about his football future — to either play his 24th season, or retire for good after a brief retirement last year.

“He’ll be 46 years old and I would say there’s a chance that he does not return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers despite the fact that they very much want him back and plan to make efforts toward that,” Rapoport said during “NFL GameDay ” is Sunday. “Among the teams that would consider Brady — a couple of them considered Brady last time [in his first free agency in 2020].”

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady runs onto the field during Introductions against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Jan. 8, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Getty Images

“The Tennessee Titans still have some quarterback questions,” Rapoport continued. “The 49ers if they don’t decide to roll with Brock Purdy, although he’s certainly stating his case. And then the Las Vegas Raiders, who have several of his old friends including Josh McDaniels.”

McDaniels was Brady’s offensive coordinator and position coach during his Patriots tenure, when they won six Super Bowls together.

Rapoport also reported a possible Brady-Raiders union earlier this month on “The Pat McAfee Show,adding at the time, that he wouldn’t be surprised if Brady retired.

Two days later, NFL Reporter Albert Breer said the Raiders are “doing their research” on Brady.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady drops back to pass during a game against the Falcons on Jan. 8th, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The quarterback has also been linked to the Dolphins, with Pro Football Talk reporting Thursday that Brady to Miami is “definitely on the table.”

Brady and the Dolphins have history. Miami reportedly planned to pursue Brady in a pairing with former Saints Coach Sean Payton, but their plan was ruined when former Miami Coach Brian Flores Filed a Landmark race discrimination lawsuit on Feb. 1 — the same day Brady announced his first retirement.

Despite Rumors of a possible Brady-Dolphins union, Miami is sticking with Tua Tagovailoa as their starter in 2023, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady drops back to pass against the Falcons during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Jan. 8, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Getty Images

During a press conference on Friday, Brady was asked about how he deals with reports linking him to the Dolphins and Raiders while he’s trying to “lock in” in the Playoffs — to which he played coy before ending his press conference.

“I don’t know,” Brady said. “You guys gotta write something new every day, so just wake up and try to show up for my job.”

If the seven-time Super Bowl winner Brady decides to call it a career, he won’t be out of work.

The quarterback is set to join Fox Sports as its lead analyst, calling the NFL’s biggest games when he retires. Last May, The Post’s Andrew Marchand reported that Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox Sports.