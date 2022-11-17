Three takeaways: Michigan basketball vs. Pittsburgh

Michigan was one of four teams invited to the Legends Classic at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Wolverines first test was the Pittsburgh Panthers.

It wasn’t much of a test though. Michigan was up 38-32 at Halftime but then the Wolverines outscored Pittsburgh 53-28 in the second half to win the game 90-61. The Wolverines were able to get 12 players some game action and 11 players scored

Michigan had four players in double figures on Wednesday night. Jett Howard led the team with 17 points and Kobe Bufkin and Joey Baker both finished with 14. Hunter Dickinson rounded out the group scoring 11 points. Freshman Dug McDaniel was big off the bench dishing out eight assists.

The Wolverines move to 3-0 on the season and Michigan will play again on Thursday against the Winner of Arizona State and VCU.

Here are our three takeaways from the game.

Michigan dominated the paint

Michigan made a living in the paint on Wednesday night against Pittsburgh.

The Wolverines finished the game with 38 points in the paint, but what was most impressive was the number of layups Michigan was able to get. The maize and blue finished with 22 layup attempts and the Wolverines were able to finish 17 of those for makes.

Hunter Dickinson had an off night for his standards scoring 11 points and only shooting 5-for-11 but he was able to get his early. The big man once again had a good left hand against the Panthers.

Michigan did a great job of cutting to the lane and maximizing its opportunities against a lowly Pittsburgh defense.

Great team effort

During the first two games of the season, at times, Michigan would look like it was forcing the basketball. The Wolverines would take poor shots and force passes that just weren’t there.

But on Wednesday, Michigan looked like it was having fun and it looked as if this group had played with each other for an entire season — not only three games.

More on this later, but the Wolverines had a game plan where they would let Hunter Dickinson touch the ball on most possessions and the offense would flow within that. Dickinson could either get a good look in the paint or he would dish it to an open Wolverine behind the arc.

Once Michigan had a good flow to its offense, we would see not only the starters playing smoothly, but the Wolverines’ bench had an excellent game and played within the offense.

Michigan finished the game with 21 assists and six turnovers while shooting an excellent 58% from the field. The maize and blue also had a stellar performance from their bench against Pittsburgh, they finished with 34 points.

The inside-out game opened up the 3

It’s amazing what happens when you have a player like Hunter Dickinson on the roster. Dickinson, a former All-American, draws so much attention and with him being so good in the paint teams have to double him.

Michigan stuck with the plan to make sure the big man touches the ball when he is in. He started out the game scoring down low and then once Pittsburgh had to double him, it allowed him to start doing what he does well — passing the ball.

Dickinson not only had 11 points but he finished the game with five assists. And most of those went to passes outside that were finished with 3.

The Wolverines struggled from 3 in the first half shooting just 18% from outside. But the second half was a totally different story.

Michigan shot 77% from 3 in the second half to finish the game shooting 45% from outside. A lot of those shots came because of the fantastic post play from the Wolverines.

Joey Baker led the Wolverines shooting 4-for-5 from 3 and finished with 14 points. Jett Howard made two 3s of his own and had 17 points.

