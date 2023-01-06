Three takeaways from the SEC loss to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.– Missouri men’s basketball entered Bud Walton Arena on Wednesday riding high after two wins over then-ranked opponents in Illinois and Kentucky. Entering the Matchup with Arkansas, the Tigers had already matched last season’s 12 wins and got off to a hot start in SEC play with the most recent win over Kentucky.

For a while, it seemed MU was well on track to another upset win of a ranked opponent. Instead, the Tigers were unable to sustain success into the second half and fell 74-68 after being up 17 at one point.

Here are three takeaways from Wednesday’s game.

Hot start

In Missouri’s last two wins, one commonality was the ability to start quickly. Before Illinois and Kentucky knew what hit them, the Tigers were out in front.

That came in Handy later in the game, when MU’s opponents started to find their stride, but were too far back for the resurgences to make any difference. Not that Missouri couldn’t win without a quick lead, it went down 10-0 in the UCF win, but it certainly made things easier.

In the opening minutes, MU didn’t blow the Razerbacks out of the water like they did against the Illini and Wildcats. Still, the team looked solid, with Ronnie DeGray III hitting a three-pointer to open the scoring.

By the under-16 timeout in the first half, the Tigers led 10-5, with D’Moi Hodge then hitting a free throw out of the break to widen the gap. Helped by some Arkansas Offensive sloppiness, MU got its lead up to 25-8 with 9:31 left.

After that, Arkansas started to kick back in gear. The Tigers struggled to rebound and the Razorbacks were able to take advantage for second-chance points.

When the half ended, Missouri was still up 34-27. However, the Tigers weren’t able to score for the final 2:56 and Arkansas was on an 8-0 run.

Foul trouble

In MU’s last two games, Kobe Brown led the way. Against Illinois, he had a career-high 31 points and he nearly matched the number against Kentucky, scoring 30 in that game.

Through most of the first half on Wednesday, Missouri had to do it without Brown. As he has had the tendency to do at times throughout his career, Brown picked up two fouls in the early going and was forced to ride the bench.

Head Coach Dennis Gates has noted that Brown doesn’t need to be the leading scorer in every game this year, like he was expected to most of last season. In the first half, the Tigers showed it.

Sean East led the way in the first half for the Tigers, finishing with nine points. East scored nine in the first 20 minutes, hitting four of his five shot attempts and chipping in two rebounds.

East also picked up a second foul in the first half and had to sit down for a period. Still, he wasn’t the only Tiger going, with D’Moi Hodge, Nick Honor and Brown, who returned with 4:08 left, also contributing.

Missouri would prefer to keep Brown on the floor, where he can be of the most help. Still, when he was forced out of action, the Tigers still managed to play solid basketball.

Bad on the boards

Another facet of the game that wasn’t helped by Brown’s absence was Missouri’s rebounding. Boards have not been one of MU’s strong suits this season under Gates, but Wednesday’s game was particularly rough.

The Tigers were out-rebounded 21-13 in the first half. To make matters worse, the inability to grab rebounds on defense, with the Razorbacks earning 10 Offensive rebounds in the first.

Even with Brown back in the game, the Tigers still struggled to pull down boards. Arkansas’ Offensive problems didn’t last forever either, and in the second half, it came Roaring back.

The Razorbacks made just 36% of their shots in the first half. By the under-12 timeout in the second, that number was up to 44% and they had the lead.

Missouri went cold offensively in the second half as well. The Tiger defense came through multiple times, but MU was unable to fully capitalize and fell to 12-2 overall, 1-1 in SEC play.

Missouri will be back in action on Saturday at Mizzou Arena against Vanderbilt.