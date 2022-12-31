Three Takeaways From Kentucky’s 21-0 Music City Bowl Loss to Iowa

Kentucky football was on the wrong end of the first ever shutout in Music City Bowl game history.

The Wildcats compiled less than 200 yards of offense, went 2-18 on third down and found zero mojo for four quarters of football. It’s the first time that the Wildcats have been shutout since a 21-0 defeat to the Georgia Bulldogs in October 2019. It also snapped Kentucky’s postseason winning streak of four games. UK is now 2-4 all-time in the Music City Bowl.

