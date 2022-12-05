Three takeaways from Florida Gators basketball win vs. Stetson Hatters

Florida Gators forward Alex Fudge (3) drives down the court in the first half. The Florida menÕs basketball team Hosted the Stetson Hatters at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. OÕConnell Center in Gainesville, FL on Sunday, December 4, 2022. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]

Florida put forth its best effort on both ends of the floor since its season opener against Stony Brook in an 89-51 win over Stetson on Sunday afternoon at the O’Connell Center.

The return of sophomore guard Will Richard, who sat out Florida’s last game with a knee injury, sparked the offense. Richard scored 14 points, going a perfect 5 for 5 from the floor and 4 for 4 from 3-point range.

Richard led five scorers in double figures. Forward Kowacie Reeves added 14 points, Alex Fudge and Colin Castleton each had 11 points and guard Trey Bonham had a sold all-around floor game with 10 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists.

