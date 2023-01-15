Three takeaways from Florida basketball vs. Missouri Tigers

Florida basketball is starting to find a groove under first-year Coach Todd Golden.

The Gators (10-7, 3-2 SEC) are on their first three-game winning streak of the season, rallying from down 11 points early to beat Missouri 73-64 before an announced 9,301 at the O’Connell Center.

“It’s big being able to trust it,” Florida center Colin Castleton said. “We were at .500. We all just came together and said we’ve got to figure this out whatever we have to do to get it done, to win games is the biggest thing. We had (lost) a couple of close ones and we can’t those back. We can only get the ones ahead of us and that was our goal, that was our focus. We won a couple of good ones.”

