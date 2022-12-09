Three Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Programs Ranked in Latest CollegeInsider Men’s Basketball Mid-Major Top-25

Full CollegeInsider Mid-Major Top-25 Poll

NEW ORLEANS – Three Sun Belt Conference men’s basketball programs are ranked in the latest CollegeInsider.com Men’s Basketball Mid-Major Top-25.

Louisiana moves up one spot to No. 7, Southern Miss holds steady at No. 18 and Marshall checks in at No. 24. James Madison and Texas State are also receiving votes in the poll.

Louisiana, the pick of the Sun Belt head coaches to win the 2023 Sun Belt Championship, is 7-1 on the season. The Ragin’ Cajuns’ six wins in the month of November set a school record. Louisiana’s only loss came on the road at Drake – a No. 58 NET ranked team. The Ragin Cajuns’ won the Asheville Championship with wins against Harvard and ETSU, and have also defeated Louisiana Tech (No. 85 NET) and earned a road win at SMU. Louisiana is 14th nationally in scoring offense (84.8 points per game) and 20th in rebound margin (+8.4).

Southern Miss opened the season with an 8-0 record, marking the Golden Eagles’ best start since the 2006-07 campaign. Southern Miss is now 8-1 on the year. The Golden Eagles lead the Sun Belt and rank 17th in the Nation in scoring defense, giving up just 58.2 points per game. They’re also sixth in the Nation in turnover margin at +7.2 and 17th in scoring margin at +18.8. Southern Miss won the Cancun Challenge in mid-November and also earned a road win at Vanderbilt.

Marshall is 7-1 on the year and has won seven consecutive games. The Herd leads the Sun Belt and ranks seventh nationally in rebounds per game with 43.12. Marshall is also top-five nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio (3rd, +1.82), assists per game (5th, 20.0) and offensive rebounds per game (5th, 15.12).

